Brazil's Temer sees greater harmony in Congress with new speaker
July 14, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Temer sees greater harmony in Congress with new speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - The election of a new lower house speaker in Brazil’s Congress showed growing harmony, which will be helpful for the government’s agenda, interim President Michel Temer told reporters on Thursday.

Rodrigo Maia, a Temer ally from the right-leaning Democrats party, won the post in a late Wednesday vote, signaling he would help Temer move ahead with reforms to pull the economy out of what could be its worst recession in a century. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

