5 months ago
Brazil prosecutor files for 83 new cases before Supreme Court
March 14, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil prosecutor files for 83 new cases before Supreme Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's top public prosecutor Rodrigo Janot asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to open 83 new investigations into politicians named in plea bargain testimony by executives of the Odebrecht engineering conglomerate.

Janot also requested that the Supreme Court send 211 other requests to lower courts, involving people without a right to trial before the Supreme Court. Under Brazil's constitution federal lawmakers and ministers can only be tried by the Supreme Court.

A source told Reuters last week that Janot would seek authorization from the Supreme Court to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

