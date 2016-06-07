Brazil suspended speaker Cunha calls arrest request 'absurd'

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - The suspended speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said prosecutors' request for his arrest on charges of obstructing sweeping corruption investigation at state firms was "absurd."

In a Tuesday statement, the request by Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot was timed to hurt his chances of surviving a House ethics committee vote on whether to strip him of his seat for lying about bank accounts in Switzerland in connections with the scandal.