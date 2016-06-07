FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prosecutor seeks arrest of suspended House speaker - Globo
June 7, 2016 / 11:41 AM / in a year

Brazil prosecutor seeks arrest of suspended House speaker - Globo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s chief prosecutor has asked the Supreme Court to authorize the arrest of suspended lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, Globo TV said in its morning news show.

Cunha was suspended from the lower house of Congress last month on charges of obstructing a corruption investigation. The prosecutor general has also requested the arrests of the Senate president and other powerful politicians, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

