BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - A Supreme Court Justice suspended the mandate of the speaker of Brazil’s Lower House, Eduardo Cunha, for allegedly trying to intimidate congressmen and obstruct investigations against him, a court spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Justice Teori Zavascki accepted an injunction requested by the country’s general prosecutor. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)