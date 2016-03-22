FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff vows to never resign
March 22, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rousseff vows to never resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday she will not resign under any circumstances and equated a bid to impeach her to a “coup d‘etat” against democratic rule because she had committed no crime.

Rousseff called on Brazil’s Supreme Court to remain impartial in the political dispute and said the authorized release of a wiretap of a telephone conversation of hers was a violation of the country’s constitution and national security. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Paul Simao)

