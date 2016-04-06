FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil congressional report favors impeaching President Rousseff
April 6, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Brazil congressional report favors impeaching President Rousseff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 6 (Reuters) - The rapporteur of a Congressional impeachment committee said on Wednesday there were grounds for impeaching Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff for allegedly manipulating budget accounts in 2014 to boost her reelection prospects.

The 65-member lower house committee will vote on Congressman Jovair Arantes’ report on Monday and submit the result to the full house for a final vote, expected by the end of next week. If two-thirds of the chamber approve the motion, Rousseff will be sent for trial in the Senate. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

