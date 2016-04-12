FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Brazil's Rousseff denounces plot to unseat her, attacks VP Temer
April 12, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Brazil's Rousseff denounces plot to unseat her, attacks VP Temer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday)

BRASILIA, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff, facing impeachment by Congress, denounced a conspiracy to overthrow her on Tuesday, suggesting that her Vice President Michel Temer is one of the leaders of the plot.

“The conspirators have been unmasked,” Rousseff said in a speech, in which she said an audio message released on Monday by Temer, who she did not mention by name, was evidence of the conspiracy. The message, spoken by Temer as if the impeachment had already happened, called for a government of national unity.

“They now are conspiring openly, in the light of day, to destabilize a legitimately elected president,” Rousseff said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

