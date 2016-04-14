FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's largest party to back impeachment in Sunday vote
April 14, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil's largest party to back impeachment in Sunday vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - A majority of members of Brazil’s largest political party in the lower house of Congress will back the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in a critical vote for her political future on Sunday, the party’s leader in the lower house said on Thursday.

The lower chamber leader of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), Leonardo Picciani, told reporters that 90 percent of the 68 members of his caucus will vote to impeach Rousseff for allegedly breaking budget laws, though there will be no punishment for those who do not follow the party line. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

