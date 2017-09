BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Rebalancing the fiscal accounts will be a priority for a new government led by current Vice President Michel Temer but taxes would not be raised immediately, a senator close to Temer said on Wednesday.

Senator Romero Juca, the acting head of Temer’s PMDB party, told international media a new government would consider reforming the pension system. Temer would replace President Dilma Rousseff if she is impeached. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)