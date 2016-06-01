FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer says sacrifices needed to end "bloated "state
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Temer says sacrifices needed to end "bloated "state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's interim President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that his government will not cut spending on health and education, although sacrifices are needed to balance public accounts and restore economic growth.

"There is no longer any room in Brazil for a bloated and inefficient state," Temer said in a speech in which he criticized the state of the country he inherited from suspended President Dilma Rousseff three weeks ago, with 11 million unemployed and a massive budget deficit. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

