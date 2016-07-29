Temer says Brazil on track to restore investment, credibility

BRASILIA, July 29 (Reuters) - Interim President Michel Temer said on Friday that the end of the impeachment trial of suspended President Dilma Rousseff, expected next month, will boost investment in Brazil as his administration strives to restore the country's credit standing.

Temer told foreign reporters that he expects his proposed cap on public spending to clear Congress this year, but deeper reforms of the pension system and labor laws will be hard to pass and need more time. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú)