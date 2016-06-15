Brazil spending caps may be temporary, until 2023 - source

BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer could set a time limit for a public spending ceiling until the end of the next presidential term in 2023, a source close to the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday.

That time limit could be extended if the country’s budget is not balanced by then, said the official who asked not to be named because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the matter. Temer is expected to unveil the proposal to lawmakers on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)