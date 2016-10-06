FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Brazil lawmakers approve spending cap in victory for Temer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Congressional committee in Brazil approved on Thursday a constitutional amendment that would limit public spending to the rate of inflation for 20 years, handing President Michel Temer an initial victory in his plan to plug a widening deficit.

The lower house committee voted 23-7 to pass the proposal, which will be put to a vote in the full chamber early next week. Its approval requires two votes in the plenary of the lower house and two more in the Senate, needing a three-fifths majority in each chamber. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcelino and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
