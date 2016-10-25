Brazil's spending cap approved by lower house of Congress

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress approved the main text of legislation establishing a ceiling on federal spending on Tuesday, handing President Michel Temer another victory in his effort to restore fiscal discipline.

The constitutional amendment, which would limit the growth of public spending to the rate of inflation of the previous 12 months for up to 20 years, was passed by 359-116 votes, receiving less support than it did in a first round vote. The house has yet to vote on six suggested changes to the text before it can send the amendment to the Senate for approval. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)