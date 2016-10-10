FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer says confident spending cap to be approved
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Temer says confident spending cap to be approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday that he is confident his proposal to limit public spending will be approved in Congress, saying the austerity measure is crucial for the country to pull out of recession.

The proposal that limits federal spending growth to the rate of inflation for at least 10 years is scheduled to go to the lower house floor for a first-round vote later on Monday. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
