Brazil aims to pass pension reform this year - chief of staff
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil aims to pass pension reform this year - chief of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said the government was aiming to approve a major reform of the pension sector before the end of this year, regardless of municipal elections in October.

Padilha told a news conference, after a meeting with business leaders and the heads of some unions, that a new working group to discuss the reform would meet next week but there was no fixed date for it to present a proposal. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)

