Brazil aims to pass pension reform this year - chief of staff

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said the government was aiming to approve a major reform of the pension sector before the end of this year, regardless of municipal elections in October.

Padilha told a news conference, after a meeting with business leaders and the heads of some unions, that a new working group to discuss the reform would meet next week but there was no fixed date for it to present a proposal. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)