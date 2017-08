SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Tuesday he aimed to pass a pension reform that will affect all workers, ending the current distinction between the public and private sector.

In a radio interview, Temer said the pension reform was likely to generate more debate than a proposed constitutional amendment capping public spending growth, which passed a first vote in the lower house of Congress by a margin of 366 to 111. (Reporting by Alexandre Caverni)