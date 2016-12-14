Key economic aide to Brazil leader preparing to leave government - source

BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's infrastructure investment secretary Wellington Moreira Franco, a top aide to President Michel Temer, has drafted his resignation letter and is preparing to leave the government, a source close to the official told Reuters Wednesday.

Moreira Franco, a longtime top figure in Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party and a former governor of Rio de Janeiro state, has been cited in testimony in Brazil's biggest corruption investigation as having received illegal campaign funds. A source close to Moreira Franco says he is offering his resignation to lessen fallout for Temer's scandal-plagued government.