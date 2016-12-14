FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Key economic aide to Brazil leader preparing to leave government - source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 1:44 PM / 8 months ago

Key economic aide to Brazil leader preparing to leave government - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's infrastructure investment secretary Wellington Moreira Franco, a top aide to President Michel Temer, has drafted his resignation letter and is preparing to leave the government, a source close to the official told Reuters Wednesday.

Moreira Franco, a longtime top figure in Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party and a former governor of Rio de Janeiro state, has been cited in testimony in Brazil's biggest corruption investigation as having received illegal campaign funds. A source close to Moreira Franco says he is offering his resignation to lessen fallout for Temer's scandal-plagued government.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.