5 months ago
Brazil gov't leader in Senate sees 30-35 bln reais spending freeze
March 21, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil gov't leader in Senate sees 30-35 bln reais spending freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government's leader in the Senate, Romero Jucá, said on Tuesday that spending freezes of between 30 billion and 35 billion reais will be announced this week to help meet part of the 2017 budget deficit target and the rest will come from raised taxes and improved revenue collection.

Jucá told Reuters in an interview that no new taxes will be created and President Michel Temer's government is preparing to make concessions to win approval of its key fiscal measure, reform of Brazil's costly social security system.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

