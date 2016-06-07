FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil prosecutor seeks arrest of Senate president, ruling party leaders -report
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Brazil prosecutor seeks arrest of Senate president, ruling party leaders -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian chief prosecutor Rodrigo Janot asked the Supreme Court to authorize the arrest of the presidents of the Senate and the ruling PMDB party and former president José Sarney for allegedly trying to obstruct police investigations, newspaper O Globo said on Tuesday.

The decision to move ahead was in the hands of Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, O Globo said.

Senate President Renan Calheiros, PMDB acting president and Senator Romero Jucá and former president Sarney are some of the most powerful Brazilian political leaders. Their arrests could have unpredictable consequences for the newly installed administration of interim President Michel Temer.

Media representatives for the chief prosecutor's office, Calheiros, Jucá, Sarney and the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment on the O Globo story.

Under Brazilian law, the Supreme Court must approve any judicial action taken against members of the legislature. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.