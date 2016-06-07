Brazil prosecutor seeks arrest of Senate president, ruling party leaders -report

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian chief prosecutor Rodrigo Janot asked the Supreme Court to authorize the arrest of the presidents of the Senate and the ruling PMDB party and former president José Sarney for allegedly trying to obstruct police investigations, newspaper O Globo said on Tuesday.

The decision to move ahead was in the hands of Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, O Globo said.

Senate President Renan Calheiros, PMDB acting president and Senator Romero Jucá and former president Sarney are some of the most powerful Brazilian political leaders. Their arrests could have unpredictable consequences for the newly installed administration of interim President Michel Temer.

Media representatives for the chief prosecutor's office, Calheiros, Jucá, Sarney and the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment on the O Globo story.

Under Brazilian law, the Supreme Court must approve any judicial action taken against members of the legislature. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)