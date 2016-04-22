At U.N., Brazil's Rousseff warns of 'grave' moment country is facing

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff, who is facing impeachment, said on Friday her country was going through a “grave” political moment but was confident Brazilians would “prevent any setbacks.”

“I cannot conclude my remarks without mentioning the grave moment Brazil is currently undergoing ... I have no doubt our people will be capable of preventing any setbacks,” she said in a speech at the United Nations during the signing of the Paris Agreement on climate change. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)