At U.N., Brazil's Rousseff warns of 'grave' moment country is facing
April 22, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

At U.N., Brazil's Rousseff warns of 'grave' moment country is facing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff, who is facing impeachment, said on Friday her country was going through a “grave” political moment but was confident Brazilians would “prevent any setbacks.”

“I cannot conclude my remarks without mentioning the grave moment Brazil is currently undergoing ... I have no doubt our people will be capable of preventing any setbacks,” she said in a speech at the United Nations during the signing of the Paris Agreement on climate change. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

