Brazil's lower house starts debate on Rousseff's impeachment
April 15, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Brazil's lower house starts debate on Rousseff's impeachment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house on Friday opened a three-day debate on whether to impeach President Dilma Rousseff on charges of manipulating budget accounts, after the government lost a last-ditch appeal before the Supreme Court to halt the process.

Congressmen in favour of her impeachment chanted “Dilma Out” at the opening of the debate, which is due to conclude with a vote on Sunday evening. Having lost the support of several allied parties in recent weeks, Rousseff is widely expected to lose Sunday’s ballot, at which point the process will pass to the Senate.

Reporting by Maria Caroline Marcello; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Silvio Cascione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
