3 months ago
Brazil's Temer says economy beginning to "breathe" again
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Temer says economy beginning to "breathe" again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy is starting to "breathe" again and show signs of growth after two years of recession, while slowing inflation will allow interest rates to come down further, President Michel Temer said on Wednesday.

Speaking after enacting new rules aimed at attracting more than 20 billion reais ($6.3 billion) in private investments to modernize Brazil's ports, Temer said Brazilians are showing more optimism about the future of Latin America's largest economy. ($1 = 3.1628 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

