Brazil's Temer launches 45 bln reais infrastructure concession plan

BRASILIA, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer launched an infrastructure concessions program on Tuesday that he said should raise 45 billion reais ($14.43 billion) in investment in building and operating roads, port terminals, railways and electrical transmission lines.

Temer said the program was key to restoring an attractive business environment in Brazil as the country struggles to pull out of its worst recession. ($1 = 3.1179 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)