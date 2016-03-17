FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil judge issues injuction to suspend Lula's appointment
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil judge issues injuction to suspend Lula's appointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Brasilia issued an injunction on Thursday suspending the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as minister, citing the risk that his taking office would derail a judicial investigation.

Prosecutors have charged Lula with money laundering and fraud as part of a sweeping graft probe centred on state oil company Petrobras. His appointment as minister, which would provide him immunity from prosecution by all but the Supreme Court, sparked protests on Wednesday.

“In light of the risk of harming the free exercise of judicial power...I grant the request for an injunction to suspend the nomination of Mr. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,” the judge wrote in his ruling, obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.