6 months ago
Brazil's Temer says gov't tweaked labor bill criticized by workers
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 6 months ago

Brazil's Temer says gov't tweaked labor bill criticized by workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Wednesday his government has modified a bill that modernizes Brazil's outdated labor laws after talks with employers and worker representatives.

Unions have protested that the proposal backed by business leaders as a key measure to pull Brazil from recession would leave workers unprotected. Temer did not give details of the changes in an address in which he said inflation would likely fall below the official target of 4.5 percent by the end of this year. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Alden Bentley)

