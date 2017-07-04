BRASILIA, July 4 Brazil's Senate has set a final
vote on President Michel Temer's landmark labor reform bill for
July 11, a sign congressional efforts to help revive a
recession-hit economy are on track despite a swelling corruption
investigation.
Senator Romero Jucá, the whip of Temer's support base in the
Senate, told reporters in Brasilia that the government coalition
will propose the passage of a fast-track motion later on Tuesday
to facilitate passage of the bill.
The labor reform bill, the first major overhaul of labor
rules in seven decades, has already been approved by the lower
house. Trade unions allege Temer's plan calls for more temporary
work contracts and outsourcing, while weakening their power by
eliminating mandatory union dues and other measures.
Temer has heralded labor reform as one of his main
initiatives to pull Brazil from its worst recession since the
early 1900s. However, passage has fallen behind schedule after
he was ensnared in a major corruption scandal last month.
The bill is widely expected by officials and analysts to be
approved by a simple majority in the Senate, despite efforts by
opposition parties to obstruct the vote.
