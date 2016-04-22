Rousseff says may ask Mercosur bloc to suspend Brazil

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday she would ask the South American bloc of nations Mercosur to suspend Brazil if the democratic process is broken, after denouncing impeachment proceedings against her as a “coup”.

The trade bloc has a democratic clause that can be triggered when an elected government in any of its members is overthrown, as previously happened in Paraguay. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Anthony Boadle and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mary Milliken)