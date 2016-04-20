Brazil energy minister to quit Rousseff gov't, return to Senate

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said on Wednesday he is leaving the post to retake his seat in the Senate as the upper chamber of Congress prepares to vote on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff next month.

Braga, who is from the PMDB major opposition party, said however that he will take a break for medical tests and might not be present when the vote takes place. He declined to say if he is in favor or against the removal of Rousseff on charges of breaking budget laws. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)