4 months ago
Leader of Brazil's senate suffers mild ischmic stroke - media
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 4 months ago

Leader of Brazil's senate suffers mild ischmic stroke - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Eunicio Oliveira, the president of Brazil's Senate and a leading member of President Michel Temer's party, has suffered a mild ischemic stroke, the online edition of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Thursday.

Oliveira, who was elected head of the Senate in February, is being treated at the intensive care unit of an unspecified hospital in the capital Brasilia, Estado said.

A spokesman for Oliveira could not immediately be reached.

Oliveira is a key Temer lieutenant in the drive to pass a series of key pension and labor code reforms aimed cutting a swelling budget deficit and reviving investor confidence in Brazil's ailing economy.

Oliveira was present during the passage of the draft labor reform bill, which the lower house passed late on Wednesday, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Richard Lough)

