Brazil banking group sees pension reform passed by September

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Congress is likely to pass a pension reform spearheaded by President Michel Temer in the next six months, the head of national banking association Anbima, Jose Eduardo Laloni, told journalists on a Monday conference call.

Laloni said financial markets are indicating a growing confidence that Temer can pass the reform, which would guarantee a more stable fiscal outlook for the government. That outlook and the drop in inflation and interest rates should lead companies to issue more new shares and bonds this year, he said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)