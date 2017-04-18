Brazil pension reform changes would cut savings -Meirelles

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Changes to the Brazilian government's landmark pension reform proposal should reduce planned fiscal savings by up to 25 percent in 10 years and nearly 30 percent in 30 years, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told Reuters on Tuesday.

In a telephone interview, Meirelles said the changes were within the government's expectations and do not undermine the proposal, which aims to cap the country's surging debt burden.