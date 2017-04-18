FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police unions protest pension reform, repelled with tear gas
April 18, 2017 / 7:16 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil police unions protest pension reform, repelled with tear gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Congressional police in riot gear used tear gas to drive back hundreds of members of police unions who tried to invade the Brazilian legislature on Tuesday to protest a pension reform bill that would cut back their benefits.

The demonstrators broke glass doors of the modernistic Congress building before being pushed back in a violent clash that highlighted the unpopularity of the pension reform President Michel Temer's government is proposing to balance Brazil's overdrawn public accounts. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)

