BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic and fiscal policies will remain steady despite political turmoil engulfing the government of President Michel Temer, the head of the national treasury, Ana Paula Vescovi, said on Thursday.

In a press briefing about the central government's fiscal results, Vescovi said the government will meet its 2017 fiscal goal. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by James Dalgleish; Writing by Alonso Soto)