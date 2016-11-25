Brazil minister at center of new government scandal resigns

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Geddel Vieira Lima, the Cabinet minister at the center of the latest corruption scandal in Brazilian President Michel Temer's government, resigned on Friday.

The minister stepped down after another recently departed Cabinet member said he pressured him to approve a property investment. A presidential aide told Reuters earlier on Friday that Temer was planning to fire Vieira Lima, his minister in charge of relations with Congress, because of the accusations. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle, Editing by W Simon)