a year ago
Brazil's tourism minister resigns amid graft scheme implications
June 16, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

Brazil's tourism minister resigns amid graft scheme implications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's tourism minister, Henrique Eduardo Alves, resigned on Thursday, according to the president's office, making him the third minister to leave the month-old government of interim President Michel Temer.

Alves was one of about two dozen officials implicated in a graft scheme at state oil company Petrobras in plea bargain testimony by a former executive made public on Wednesday.

$1 = 3.47 Brazilian reais Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Alan Crosby

