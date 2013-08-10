Brazil president's approval recovers slightly from protest slump

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s approval rating gained six percentage points after diving in the wake of massive protests in Brazil, a poll published on Saturday showed.

The number of Brazilians who consider Rousseff’s administration “great” or “good” was 36 percent, up from an all-time low 30 percent in late June, according to a Datafolha opinion poll published in local newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The recovery, though still far below the 65 percent approval she had in March, reflects slightly more confidence in Brazil’s economy as concerns about inflation ease.

The poll also showed Brazilians are less supportive of the mass protests that drew 1 million to the streets at their peak in mid June. The demonstrations dealt with a range of issues including corruption and poor transportation, and some say they lacked focus.

The number of Brazilians who said the protests had resulted in positive changes fell to 49 percent from 65 percent in Datafolha’s last poll.

The 27 percentage point drop in Rousseff’s approval in just three weeks that Datafolha reported on June 29, after the protests, was the sharpest suffered by a Brazilian leader since 1990.

Rousseff, who is expected to run for re-election next year, at one point had one of the highest approval ratings in the western hemisphere. The poll published on Saturday morning did not include voter intention.

The number of Brazilians who consider Rousseff’s administration “bad” or “terrible” fell to 22 percent from 25 percent a month earlier, the poll said.

The approval rating of her economic team, led by Finance Minister Guido Mantega and central bank president Alexandre Tombini, rose slightly to 30 percent from 27 percent a month earlier.

Pessimism over inflation was nearly stable at 54 percent from 53 percent a month earlier.

Inflation in Brazil had been rising since December, but slowed sharply in July after authorities in several cities and states rolled back public transport fare increases after the protests.

But it is still a delicate moment for Brazil’s economy, which barely expanded last year, and the government is betting on an ambitious agenda of infrastructure projects to return to sustained growth in coming years.

The poll, conducted Aug. 7-9, surveyed 2,615 people and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.