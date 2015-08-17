Brazil austerity plan is 'stupid,' prominent senator tells paper

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s attempts to reduce the country’s rapidly expanding debt by raising taxes and to stem a decline in the currency by using futures contracts are “stupid” and will only do the opposite, opposition Senator José Serra told Valor Econômico newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

Serra, the runner-up in the 2002 and 2010 presidential elections, said the deficit-reduction targets and an active monetary policy had caused a slump in economic activity across the board, Valor said. A “power vacuum” in the presidency is creating market turmoil, he added.

His remarks come as opposition to President Dilma Rousseff’s austerity program mounts, partly because she promised in her 2014 re-election campaign not to implement any budget cuts or interest-rate increases. Her austerity efforts, meant to keep Brazil’s sovereign investment-grade credit rating, have turned off even some supporters and are meeting resistance from lawmakers.

Asked whether he may run again for president, Serra said an eventual nomination “is not part of my daily thoughts at this point.”

Serra, from the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, or PSDB, joined hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in São Paulo and other major Brazilian cities on Sunday to call for Rousseff’s resignation.

He told Valor he thought Rousseff had no intention to step down although “an appalling majority in the country would like her to resign.”

One serious problem is the inability of Rousseff’s administration to garner congressional support, Serra told Valor. Efforts to shore up the economy, like an agenda to boost investments and make the business climate less onerous for entrepreneurs, will have “impact zero or a bit greater than zero,” he added.

Serra told Valor that the administration needed congressional approval for only 32 billion reais ($9.1 billion) of the 135 billion reais in additional revenue it wants to plug the deficit. He said the government program to rebalance the budget had “failed to deactivate the long-term fiscal bomb,” the paper added.

Efforts to contact Serra’s press office to verify his comments were unsuccessful. Rousseff’s office did not have an immediate comment.