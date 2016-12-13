Brazil senate votes for spending cap, amendment to be enacted Thursday

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate voted 53-16 on Tuesday to pass the main text of a 20-year federal spending cap that is the centerpiece of President Michel Temer's plan to restore fiscal discipline and bring a widening budget deficit under control.

The constitutional amendment will be enacted on Thursday and provides for a presidential revision after 10 years. The unpopular measure was opposed by leftist parties who said it would undermine education and health services. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)