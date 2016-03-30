FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sports minister resigns -presidency
March 30, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Brazil sports minister resigns -presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sports Minister George Hilton has stepped down and Ricardo Leyser will replace him on an interim basis, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hilton’s departure came just five months before the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It followed the decision last week of his Brazilian Republican Party (PRB) to break from President Dilma Rousseff’s ruling coalition. Leyser is a senior official in the sports ministry who has been managing Olympic preparations. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang)

