April 11, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil VP Temer says call for national unity went out by mistake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Michel Temer said on Monday that an audio message that showed him preparing to take over if President Dilma Rousseff is impeached was released by mistake and merely expressed views of his that are already known.

Temer told reporters the audio message calling for a government of national unity was aimed for a politicians close to him who had asked if he was prepared to govern in the case that Rousseff were to be impeached. He said the message was mistakenly sent to the wrong group on WhatsApp. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)

