Brazil's Temer says he will pursue tax reform after pension overhaul

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will seek to modernize the country's tax code after Congress approves an overhaul of the costly pension system, President Michel Temer said on Friday at a ceremony marking his first year in office.

Temer said he had no doubts about the approval of the pension reform and forecast the unemployment rate would start falling as soon as the economy emerges from a deep recession. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)