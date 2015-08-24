RPT - Brazil VP drops political coordination role in Rousseff gov't -source

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - (Repeats to add subscriber codes; no change to text)

Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer has decided to drop his role as day-to-day political coordinator for President Dilma Rousseff in Congress but is not leaving her government, a source in the administration said on Monday.

The source, who asked not to be named, said Temer would no longer handle the management of the government’s political relations with its coalition allies in Congress, which have been tense due to allegations of corruption and policy differences over how to stop Brazil’s slide into economic recession.

Temer’s decision is seen as a prelude to the departure of his Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), the nation’s largest, from the governing coalition of the Workers’ Party to field its own candidate in 2018. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)