Brazil judge orders analysis of vice president impeachment

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court justice Marco Aurelio Mello on Tuesday ordered the lower house of congress to install a special commission to analyze the impeachment of Vice President Michel Temer, a court decision said.

The decision could be overturned by a Supreme Court plenary vote. President of the lower house Eduardo Cunha had previously declined to start impeachment hearings against Temer. The house is expected to vote on President Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment later this month.

If the leftist leader is impeached Temer would take the presidency. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)