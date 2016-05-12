Brazil's Temer says must recover credibility of Brazil

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new interim President Michel Temer said on Thursday he would seek to recover the country’s credibility both domestically and abroad, as he appealed for unity in his first speech since taking over the reins of government.

Temer, who will lead the Latin American nation while suspended President Dilma Rousseff is on trial for breaking budget laws, said he intends to incentivize public and private partnerships, adding that the state could not do everything. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Haynes and Caroline Stauffer)