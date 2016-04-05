FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer to step down as head of the PMDB - Globonews
April 5, 2016

Brazil's Temer to step down as head of the PMDB - Globonews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Michel Temer will step aside as the head of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) that withdrew from the ruling coalition last week, ceding leadership of the group to his deputy Senator Romero Juca, Globonews reported on Tuesday.

Globonews, citing an advisor to Temer, said he was leaving his role in the party because Juca would be in a stronger position to respond to attacks on the PMDB following its decision to abandon President Dilma Rousseff and to support impeachment proceedings in Congress.

Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Reese Ewing

