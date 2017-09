BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Tourism Minister Henrique Eduardo Alves said on Monday he turned in a resignation letter, becoming the first minister from the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) to leave President Dilma Rousseff’s government.

Brazil’s largest political party is expected to abandon its alliance with Rousseff’s Workers’ Party on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Bernard Orr)