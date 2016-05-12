FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majority of Brazil's Senate to vote for Rousseff impeachment trial
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Majority of Brazil's Senate to vote for Rousseff impeachment trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - A majority of Brazil’s Senate indicated on Thursday it will vote to put President Dilma Rousseff on trial for breaking budget laws, signaling the end of 13 years of rule by the leftist Workers Party in Latin America’s largest nation.

In a marathon session of speeches, 41 of the 81 senators had indicated by the early hours of Thursday morning that they would vote to put Rousseff on trial, a move that would suspend Brazil’s first woman president.

The final vote, expected around dawn, would make Vice President Michel Temer acting president during her trial. The trial could last for up to six months. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.