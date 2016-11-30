FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Senate approves spending cap in first-round vote
November 30, 2016 / 12:50 AM / 9 months ago

Brazil Senate approves spending cap in first-round vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved a drastic ceiling on federal spending in a first-round vote that hands a timely victory to President Michel Temer who is struggling to restore fiscal discipline amidst an economic recession and political crisis.

By 61-14 votes, the Senate backed a constitutional amendment that would limit federal spending, with the exception of health, education and debt payments, to the rate of inflation for 20 years, with an option for a presidential revision after 10 years. It is expected to clear a second and final vote on Dec 13. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

